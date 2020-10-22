Johnny Mitotes, also known as Johnny Red, passed away at home October 14th, 2020. He was born in Springer, New Mexico on June 9th, 1956 to Lucy Raught.



John enjoyed spending time with friends and family and his fur baby Mutley. He also enjoyed watching his New England Patriots and Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smack Down Wrestling. John also served in the Army.



John was preceded in death by his mother Lucy Raught and brother Paul Raught.



John is survived by his loving wife Alice Sandoval; daughters Helen (Vince) Sanchez and Mona (Carlos) Lopez; his grandchildren Vincent (Heather) Sanchez, Kiana Sanchez, C.J. and Shiloh Lopez; three great grandsons Jaiden Sanchez, Vincent Sanchez and Diego Ortiz; his sister Jeannie (Gerald Martinez) Carranza Raught; brother Randy Raught; three nieces Alexis (Joe) Fish, Nina Falcon and Crystal (Fernando) Olguin; and one nephew Randy Raught Jr.; two great nieces Laya and Jo'Leah Fish; sister-in-law Marie Romero and brother-in-law Tino Romero; and two godsons Jake Currier and Noah Martinez.



John will be dearly missed.



Rosary will be Wednesday, October 28th at 2pm at the Comi Chapel.



Private inurnment at a later date.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store