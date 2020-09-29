1/1
Jose Barela
1929 - 2020
On Thursday, September 24, 2020, Joe (Jose) A. Barela passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family at the age of 91. Joe was born on May 7, 1929 in Trinchera, Colorado to Luis and Carmelita (Gomez) Barela. After attending school in Branson, CO, Joe joined the Army to serve his country during the Korean War.

Joe was united in marriage to Dolores Lujan on March 12, 1953. In 1994, he retired from the BNSF Railroad after 44 1/2 years.

His wife Dolores, sons, Reuben and infant baby boy David, parents and in-laws preceded him in death. He is survived by sons Ron (Christine) and Gene; daughters Debbie (Jerry) Lucero, Janet (Billison) Washburn, Lori Ann (Bob) Aragon; and daughter-in-law Marylynn Barela; sisters Rose Marie Sanchez, and Josie Ann (Dennis) Clements.

Joe has 12 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Joe's extended family includes numerous brother and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Public visitation will be held Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 3pm-7pm at the Comi Chapel.

Due to COVID restrictions, the Barela family respectfully requests that the Funeral Mass and interment be private, so the family members may attend according to the numbers allowed at this time.

Pallbearers will be his grandchildren David Washburn, Tyler Barela, Travis Lucero, Timothy Baca, Joseph Washburn, Hosteen Washburn.

Honorary Pallbearers: Joshua Washburn and Shane Ashley Jr.

The family of Joe (Jose) A. Barela extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Joseph Jimenez and Dr. Valarie Borsa, the caring staff of Mt. Rose Health Palliative & Hospice, nurse Theresa Doyle as well as Dad's special angel, his caregiver Cheryl Torres.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
