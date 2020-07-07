1/1
Joseph Garfield Torres
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Garfield Torres, 93, died July 2, 2020. He was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Torres, CO, to Arthur and Beatrice (Gonzales) Torres.

He was married to Florence Abeyta in 1953 and they were married for 67 years. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was also stationed in the Philippines. After the war, he worked in the Allen Coal Mine. His hobbies included raising cattle and he loved his horses April and Penny. He always took exceptional care of all his animals. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gilbert Torres, Gene Torres and Orville Torres; sisters Betty Torres and Sarah Torres Ward.

He is survived by his wife Florence; daughter Angela (Rand) McKamey; grandchild Jessica McKamey; brothers Virgil, Louie, Kelly, Robert and Glen; sisters Sarah Ward, Betty Torres, Lorraine Lovato, Andrea Ballinski, Cecilia Gutierrez and Carol Wiloth; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Pallbearers will be Glen Torres, Robert Torres, Chris Robinson, Arthur Torres, Brandon Torres, Jeremy Torres.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Okeahialam officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Sangre de Cristo Hopsice and Palliative Care Staff or their kindness and dedication during his illness.

Please note that if you are attending the funeral at the church and cemetery that COVID-19 rules of masks and social distancing must be followed.

The funeral will be live streamed on YouTube Channel 'TrinidadTimesTV71'.

The family has entrusted Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home
335 E Main St
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-2281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved