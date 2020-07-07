Joseph Garfield Torres, 93, died July 2, 2020. He was born Oct. 12, 1926, in Torres, CO, to Arthur and Beatrice (Gonzales) Torres.



He was married to Florence Abeyta in 1953 and they were married for 67 years. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was also stationed in the Philippines. After the war, he worked in the Allen Coal Mine. His hobbies included raising cattle and he loved his horses April and Penny. He always took exceptional care of all his animals. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.



He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Gilbert Torres, Gene Torres and Orville Torres; sisters Betty Torres and Sarah Torres Ward.



He is survived by his wife Florence; daughter Angela (Rand) McKamey; grandchild Jessica McKamey; brothers Virgil, Louie, Kelly, Robert and Glen; sisters Sarah Ward, Betty Torres, Lorraine Lovato, Andrea Ballinski, Cecilia Gutierrez and Carol Wiloth; also numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Pallbearers will be Glen Torres, Robert Torres, Chris Robinson, Arthur Torres, Brandon Torres, Jeremy Torres.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at 1p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Timothy Okeahialam officiating. Burial will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Sangre de Cristo Hopsice and Palliative Care Staff or their kindness and dedication during his illness.



Please note that if you are attending the funeral at the church and cemetery that COVID-19 rules of masks and social distancing must be followed.



The funeral will be live streamed on YouTube Channel 'TrinidadTimesTV71'.



The family has entrusted Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store