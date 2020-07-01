Beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend Joseph "Joe" Michael Whalen, Jr. has peacefully entered the gates of Heaven.



Joseph was born on November 30, 1951 in Natchitoches, Louisiana to Joseph and Jeanne Whalen.



He was a military brat and grew up in Guam and Denver, CO. He attended high school at East High School in Denver, CO. He served this great country as a soldier in the U.S. Army. When he finished his time in the Army he returned to his childhood home in Denver, where he worked at Western Electric. He met the love of his life there and began a family. He then furthered his education at Red Rocks Community College where he received his associate's degree in Hydraulics. He and his family moved to his current hometown of Trinidad, CO in 1978. He led a fulfilling and happy life as a miner, a mechanic, a bus driver, a store manager, a pastor, a worship leader, devoted husband, caring father, loving grandfather, and joyous great grandpa.



Joe was survived by his wife Bernice (Jiron); his children Jeremy (Marisol Chacon) Whalen and Chrissy Whalen; his granddaughter Samantha Whalen; his two precious great-granddaughters Nevaeh and Maliyah Jo; his brother Michael Whalen; sisters Constance (Michael) Dighero and Kathy (Dave) Miller; numerous neices and nephew.



Joe was preceded in death by his parents Jeanne (Erpenbach) and Joseph M. Whalen, Sr.; father-in-law George Jiron; mother-in-law Beatrice C. Jiron (Martinez); brother Patrick Whalen; and nephew Bradley Miller.



Celebration of Life will be FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2020 at 2pm at First Christian Church with Dick Valdez officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by Ft. Cardon Honor Guard.



Private family inurnment.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store