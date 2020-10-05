Katherine Vigil Zamora passed away on Sept. 12th, 2020. She was born on Sept. 19th, 1977 in Orange county, California to Gabriel and Maria (Vargas) Vigil. Kathy is preceded in death by her father Gabriel Vigil.



Left to cherish her memory is her only son Alex Zamora; mother Maria (Vargas) Vigil; Dan Zamora; sisters Maria Ann (Rob) Duke, Dolores Ross Martin; brothers Jesus Vargas, Michael (Dawn) Vigil, Joseph (Lisa) Vigil, Steven Vigil, Eric (Alexis) Vigil, Gabriel Jr Vigil; and numerous other relatives.



Kathy loved drawing, reading, the beach, laughing and spending time with her family and friends. Kathy was a talented artist but rarely showed her work. Kathy also loved to go fishing with her son Alex.



She was a gentle person, who loved nature. Kathy liked talking about the California beaches and the beautiful sunsets. She planned on taking her son Alex to visit again.



Memorial Services were held Friday, October 2, 2020 at 1pm at the Comi Chapel with Brother Harry officiating.



Inurnment followed at the Trinidad Masonic Cemetery.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

