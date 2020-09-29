1/
Kathryne (Giardino) Giuliano
1920 - 2020
Kathryne Giuliano (Giardino), 100, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, peacefully at home. She was born in Aguilar, CO on June 7th 1920. She grew up in Aguilar and attended the grade school and high school there, graduating in 1938, then went on to attend Trinidad State Junior College. She met and later married her husband Lawrence in August 1945. Throughout her life she worked at the US Post Office, at Lanny's grocery store in Trinidad, at Scarafiotti's Grocery and Ringo's Food Market in Aguilar.

Kathryne is preceded in death by parents Francesco (Ciccio) and Luigina Giardino; her husband of 59 years, Lawrence; her sister Norma Sara; her brother Gerald; her son Lawrence Alfred; and sisters-in-law Sally Giardino and Mary Giardino.

She is survived by her brother Frank Joseph; sons Francis (Jan Wedge), Alfred, Lawrence (Louise); sister-in-law Shirley Giardino; grandchildren Amy Giuliano, Alyssa McBride (Giuliano), Brendon Mcbride, Zachary; great grandchild Katie Cruz; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.

Kathryne enjoyed her faith, friends, and was full of life. She was fond of meeting new people and loved to share God's love to all she met. She will be missed by all of her family and friends.

At her request, cremation and family private service.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Sep. 29, 2020.
