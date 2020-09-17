Leora C. (Hockett) Seedig, 99, died Sept. 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Betty Ritter and husband Richard; daughter Bertha Archuletta and husband Glenn; son Jay Hart and wife Evelyn; daughter Della Hollingsworth; son Ernie Hart and wife Amy; daughter-in-laws Donene Hart and Connie Hart along with her 39 grandkids, 44 great-grandkids, 34 great great grandkids and dog Boomer.



Leora was preceded in death by her husbands Jody Hart and Pete Seeding along with her sons Allen, Norman and Dale.



She was born and raised in Branson, CO then moved to Model, CO, where she raised eight children while also taking care of the household and working on the farm. She moved to Florence, CO, where she lived until moving to Hoehne, CO, where she passed away in her home.



In her free time Leora enjoyed going to church, sewing, knitting, hoeing weeds, canning and you could always find her reading her bible.



Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Trinidad Masonic Cemetery in Trinidad.



The family has entrusted Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store