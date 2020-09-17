1/1
Leora C. (Hockett) Seedig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leora C. (Hockett) Seedig, 99, died Sept. 10, 2020. She is survived by her daughter Betty Ritter and husband Richard; daughter Bertha Archuletta and husband Glenn; son Jay Hart and wife Evelyn; daughter Della Hollingsworth; son Ernie Hart and wife Amy; daughter-in-laws Donene Hart and Connie Hart along with her 39 grandkids, 44 great-grandkids, 34 great great grandkids and dog Boomer.

Leora was preceded in death by her husbands Jody Hart and Pete Seeding along with her sons Allen, Norman and Dale.

She was born and raised in Branson, CO then moved to Model, CO, where she raised eight children while also taking care of the household and working on the farm. She moved to Florence, CO, where she lived until moving to Hoehne, CO, where she passed away in her home.

In her free time Leora enjoyed going to church, sewing, knitting, hoeing weeds, canning and you could always find her reading her bible.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at the Trinidad Masonic Cemetery in Trinidad.

The family has entrusted Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home with the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Trinidad Masonic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home
335 E Main St
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-2281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved