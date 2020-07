Lester Rodriguez

Or Copy this URL to Share

Lester Glen Rodriguez passed away July 25, 2020 at Hospice Denver, CO.



Preceding him in death: father Pete and mother Isabelle Rodriguez; brothers Leroy, Vince and Raymond Rodriguez; and sister Brenda Rodriguez.



Survivors: daughter Leslie (Tony) Pethel; and son Daniel Rodriguez; sisters Ida (Joe) Spahr, Rita (Frank) Jacquez, and Corrine Rodriguez; brother Harvey (Sandie) Rodriguez; 5 grandchildren; nieces Sherry (Greg) Jennings, Dr. Mae (John-Paul de Jager) Spahr; nephew Frankie Jacquez; special friend Yvonne Bernal; and other relatives and friends.



Lester was well-known in the Trinidad area as a friendly person to everyone. He was employed at Ida & Sherry's for 6 years.



Funeral services are pending and will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store