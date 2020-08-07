1/
Lillian Mae (Nelson) McNew
1932 - 2020
Lillian Mae Nelson McNew, age 88, died June 27, 2020. She was born March 27, 1932, in Baltimore, MD, to Louis J., Sr. and Florence (Harryman) Nelson. She was married to Robert C. McNew (the love of her life and soulmate) on July 7, 1951.

In her younger days she was a marathon runner. She loved walks on the beach, sitting and looking at the mountains, and quiet evenings with her family. She loved working with children and she LOVED her grandchildren and her great grand-children. She was a Pastor's wife and co-worker in the Assemblies of God for over 65 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; her parents; brothers Harry J. Nelson, Louis J. Nelson, Jr., Arthur T. Nelson, and Wayne A. Nelson; sisters Norma L. Lewis and Lois Jean Nelson.

She is survived by her children Denise (David) C. McNew Clark, Linda S. (Joe) McNew Fabean; grandchildren Kristen C. (Nick) Clark Pfenning, Mikayla D. (Dustin) Topping, Maxwell R. Fabean, David A. Clark (step), Larry B. Clark (step), Asher B. Fabean and Aubrianna C. Topping; many nieces nephews and many friends throughout the country.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at 10:30 am at Faith Christian Fellowship Church with Pastor Bill Frashuer officiating.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Faith Christian Fellowship Church
