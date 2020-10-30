Linda Mae Antista, passed away to be with the Lord in Denver, Colorado on October 23, 2020. She was 76.



Linda was born in Trinidad, Colorado on June 21, 1944, to her parents, Agnes and Lindo Cartelli. Linda attended 12 years at Holy Trinity Catholic School in Trinidad, Colorado. Upon graduation she enrolled at Saint Mary Corwin Hospital in the nursing program and graduated as an RN. She married her high school sweetheart, Joe ("Joey") Antista in 1966 and they moved to Denver, CO. The majority of Linda's 33 years in nursing was spent at the old Valley View Hospital in the emergency room (15 years), and ending her career in case management at North Suburban Hospital In Thornton, CO. This role was most rewarding for Linda, as she was able to advocate for and on behalf of the patient, looking at their needs and rights, in determining the best care and treatment. Linda relished the friendships she made during her nursing career.



Linda enjoyed traveling to Disneyland and Las Vegas with her family. She was an avid, some would say, professional shopper and had tremendous fashion sense. Perhaps her greatest accomplishment in life was her family, her daughters, and her granddaughters, all whom she took great pride in and loved so very much.



Linda is survived by her loving husband, Joe Antista, of 54 years; her daughters and sons-in-law, Kelli Antista and Bernie Donin and Shelli and Adam Cronin; granddaughters Jordyn Vanderhoof and Taylor Cronin; her sister and brother-in-law, Melba and Joe Martinet; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Holy Ghost Catholic Church of Denver, Reverend Michael Guthrie of Presbyterian/St Luke's Medical Center, St Jude Hospital, or The Denver Hospice.

