Lucy Elvera Vialpando, 76, passed away on November 8, 2020, in Pueblo, CO.



She was born November 11, 1943 to Juan and Vivian Martinez in Trinidad, Colorado. She was one of three children. Lucy attended grade school and middle school in Vigil, Colorado. Her first job was working as a waitress in Manitou Springs when she was just 17.



Lucy married Lee Vialpando on May 25, 1962 and had seven children. Lucy took on the most important occupation of all being a mother full-time to all seven children, working 24 hours a day 7 days a week with no vacations in between. Lucy, at first, never liked fishing, but as she got older she enjoyed going fishing with her husband and kids. Lucy loved to shop even if she wasn't feeling all that well. She would get on the motorized wheel chair and shop til everyone else that went shopping with her dropped. There are many a grand kid would attest to that. Lucy loved and adored her children and got the most joy from spending time with her grandchildren who brought so much joy to her life and loved each and everyone of them. She had such a delightful sense of humor that you couldn't help but love her no matter who you were. Lucy also enjoyed a good trip to Cripple Creek. She loved the holidays because it was a time for her to be around all of her kids and grandkids. Christmas was her favorite holiday because she got to eat a variety of sweets, which if you knew her you knew she loved her sweets. She is remembered as being sweet, kind, a little ornery and most of all best mom in the world and best grandma ever.



She is preceded in death by her father Juan Martinez; mother Vivian Martinez; first born son Patrick Vialpando; daughter-in-law Joely Vialpando; father-in-law JI Vialpando and mother-in-law Delfinia Vialpando. Lucy is survived by her husband of 58 years Lee Vialpando; daughter Debbie Vialpando; Kenneth (Angela) Vialpando, Robert Vialpando, Carl (Naomi) Vialpando, Francine (Chris) Harvey, Gary (Sarita) Vialpando; sister Helen Engle Poushay; brother Benjamin Martinez; 18 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren.



Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020 from 3pm-7pm at the Comi Chapel.



Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 10am at San Isidro Church in Vigil, CO.



Interment to follow at the Vigil Cemetery.



Pallbearers are: grandsons Adam Arnold, Jessie Sanchez, Kolton Vialpando, Trevor Vialpando, Johnathan Harvey and special and dear nephew Larry Engle. Honorary pallbearers: Cierra Vialpando, Abigail Harvey, Kelsey Vialpando, Angel Arnold, Sydney Aragon, and Connor Vialpando.



COVID restrictions apply.



Arrangements made under the direction of the4 Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store