Lucy was born on June 9, 1936 and went peacefully home to her Heavenly Father on July 1, 2020.



Lucy's passing is preceded by her beloved husband of 65 years, Charles J. Antista, Sr. They are survived by their children, Lucinda Jacob, Lori Lucas and Charles Antista, Jr. and their grandchildren: Joshua & Jason Lucas, Jessica, Samantha & Shawn Jacob and Amanda & Bradley Antista.



Lucy will be put to rest at a graveside service in the Trinidad Catholic cemetery on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:30 am.



She will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her family and her friends. We Love you Lucy!!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store