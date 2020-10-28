1/1
Marcelina Maria "Marcie" (Trujillo) Romero
1935 - 2020
Our Mother, Marcelina (Marcie) Maria Romero, passed away on October 1, 2020. Born on January 10, 1935 to Edward Trujillo and Sarah Adelina (Davis) Trujillo.

Marcelina was born in the coal mine town of Ramey, CO. She was the youngest of 11 brothers and sisters. Marcelina was married for 62 years to Gilberto Romero (deceased), raising 9 children in Trinidad CO. Gilbert and Marcie are sadly missed by their children; daughters-in-law; numerous grandchildren; great grandchildren; great great grandchildren, sister, Evelyn Ruth Setzer (NY); brother, John Trujillo (CA); step sisters, Kay Aragon (CA) and Mary Lou Salisbury (CA); special nephews, John (Sonny) Martinez and Alex Cruz.

A graveside service will be held at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery on November 13 at 1:00 PM. A Family and Friends Memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. Flower arrangements may be delivered to the family home or a donation in Marcelina's name to Noah's Ark Animal Welfare Association.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Oct. 28, 2020.
