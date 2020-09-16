1/1
Maria Virginia Sandoval
Maria Virginia Sandoval, 80 of Englewood, CO, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones on September 9, 2020.

She is preceded in death by her loving Father and Mother Toribio and Eumelia Maestas; sister Martha M. Madrid; and brother Peter Maestas. She is survived by loving husband Joseph Eugene Sandoval; sisters Anna (Dan) Martinez, Estella Spurlock; children Gene Raymond (Roxanne) Sandoval, Arlene Denise (Eddie) Moralez, Roger David (Debbie) Sandoval, and Sheila Joan Sandoval; 6 Grandchildren, 6 Great- Grandchildren; numerous family members and friends.

A local Mass will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 8 a.m.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial Mass
08:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
