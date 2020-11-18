Marie Sencione Santistevan, age 90, passed away early Thursday morning, November 12, 2020 at Parkview Medical Center.



She was born on April 21, 1930 in Valdez, CO. A daughter of the late Ciriacio & Maria (Valdez) Escamila.



Maria was married to her late husband of 69 years, Celestino Santistevan and had 12 children.



She was a wonderful Wife, Mother, & Grandma. She spent her time enjoying church, bingo, shopping and spending time with her loved ones.



She was preceded in death by her parents; two children Patricia Reyes Santistevan, James Santistevan; and in-laws Porfirio & Susie Santistevan.



Maria is survived by her children Joan Santistevan, Steve (Liz) Santistevan, Andrew Santistevan, Veronica Sanistevan, Kenneth Santistevan, Louise Santistevan, Angela Santistevan, Michelle (Juan) Valero, Bonnie (Natasha) Santistevan, Melissa (Joseph Underwood) Santistevan, Sonny (Sharon) Santistevan; Maria's siblings Beatrice, Julie, Donna, Estella, and late Rosa, Larry & Tommy; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.



Viewing will be at Comi Funeral Home on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Rosary will be at 7:00 p.m.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on November 20, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.



Due to COVID-19 restrictions immediate Family ONLY.



Active pallbearers are Steve Santistevan, Bonnie Santistevan, Kenneth Santistevan, Andrew Santistevan, OJ Mestas, Diego Valero.



Honorary Pallbearers are Kaden Morgan, Wyatt Thurston, Tristyn & Talyn Thompson, Joseph James Underwood, Matias & Mila Santistevan.



Condolences may be sent to the Family at 594 E. Paradise Dr. Pueblo West, CO 81007.



Arrangements made under the direction of Comi Funeral Home.

