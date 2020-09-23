Marjorie Hadad Kraker, age 90, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2020 due to complications from dementia.
She was born November 19, 1929 in Trinidad, Colorado to Sam and Mary Hadad and spent the first 33 years of her life in Trinidad. She married the love of her life Mitchel M. Kraker on February 4, 1963 after which they moved to Wagoner, Oklahoma. They had one child, a son, Mitchel S. Kraker. They enjoyed a happy and healthy life together until her husband's passing in 1996. Soon after her husband's passing, Marjorie moved back to Trinidad where she cared for her mother Mary until her passing in 2000. Marjorie spent many more years in Trinidad, then in 2015, she moved to Dallas, Texas to be with her son until her passing.
Marjii, as she was known to her friends and family, was a woman of many talents and abilities. She had a passion for music, playing piano and saxophone in a dance band, as well as sharing her musical gifts by teaching music to her students. Marjii wasn't afraid of hard work. She worked in the family automobile business in Trinidad, then owned and ran a successful clothing business with her husband for many years in Wagoner. An avid bridge player throughout her life, she played bridge with her husband and competed in several tournaments over the years, honing her skills to become a coveted and rare "Life Master" bridge player. She enjoyed cooking and was eager to teach the family how to make the traditional Lebanese dishes. Her greatest gift was the love she shared with her family, especially her son who was the apple of her eye. She was a remarkable woman who will be missed.
Marjorie is survived by her son Mitchel and his wife Patricia; brother Joseph Hadad; sister-in-law Josephine Hadad; sister-in-law Jo Swyden; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother George Hadad; sister-in-law Mary Ann Hadad; and numerous other brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Friday, September 25 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 135 Church St, Trinidad, CO 81082. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or other charities focused on finding a cure for dementia related diseases.