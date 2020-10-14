Mary C. Gurule, former resident of Trinidad, passed away at the Arbor View Senior Living Center in Arvada, CO on October 11, 2020. She was 94.



She was born in Trinidad, Colorado on March 11, 1926 to Elena (Gallegos) and Jose Vasquez.



Mary enjoyed taking daily walks and visiting with her friends and family. She loved making tortillas and enjoyed eating sweets.



Her ever present smile will be missed by many who were fortunate enough to have known her.



She was preceded in death by parents, Elena and Jose; husbands, Manuel Lopez and Cipriano Gurule; daughter, Esther Bueno; grandson, Jesse Bueno; brother, Tony Vasquez; sister, Stella Herrera; niece, Mary Gutierrez; and nephews, Anthony Herrera, Arthur Herrera and Bobby Herrera.



Survivors include son, Richard (Geraldine) Lopez; grandchildren, Rick Lopez, Tristan and Jennifer Lopez-Jungferman, Logan Lopez-Jungferman, Veronica Lopez; sons Edmund Gurule, Andrew Gurule; step-sons and step-daughters, Ronald Gurule, Priscilla and Ron Duriska, Shirley Marrijo, Barbara Apodaca, Louise and Dave Apodaca, Beatrice Baca, Ernie and Julia Gurule, Art and Liz Gurule.



Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Mary Ellen Fierro, Michael Vasquez, Joey Vasquez, Tommy Herrera, Patsy Herrera, George and Rosalie Herrera, Steve and Virginia Herrera, Eloy and Dolores Duran, Ernest and Tina Herrera and Sally Herrera.



Active Pallbearers are Richard Lopez, Rick Lopez, Edmund Gurule, Tristan Jungferman, Michael Vasquez and Chuck Garduno.



Visitation will be Friday, October 16, 2020 from 10am-Noon at the Comi Chapel.



Due to COVID, the family respectfully requests that services and interment be private in order for family to attend according to the numbers allotted.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

