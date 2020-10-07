1/1
Mary (Talentino) Welch
1922 - 2020
Mary (Talentino) Welch, the daughter of Dominic and Margarita (Bono) Talentino, passed away September 30, 2020 at The Villa Pueblo in Pueblo, Colorado.

Mary was born on March 4, 1922 in Delagua, Colorado. She was joined in Holy Matrimony to Frank A. Welch on June 16, 1946 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Trinidad, Colorado. Frank and Mary had two children, Frank A (Shawn) Welch and Deborah (Allen) Eicher. Mary spent most of her adult life in Starkville and served as the town's Post Mistress for many years. She relocated to Pueblo West in 2010. Mary's legacy is definitely her love of family. She was an amazing Mother, Nana, Sister and Aunt. She will be remembered with joy and happiness.

She is preceded in death by her husband; father; mother; sister Theresa Topping; and brother Fred Talentino. She is survived by her sister Elda Talentino; grandchildren (Scott, Lisa and Karen Welch, Chad and Brett Eicher and Mariah McGinnis); 6 great grandchildren; a niece and several nephews. We have lost a kind and generous soul. Heaven has gained an angel!

Pallbearers: Scott Welch, Brody Welch, Chad Eicher, Brett Eicher, Dennis Topping, and Jeremy Topping.

Interment has occurred at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be made to St. Jude as Mary loved "Those Little Kids."

The family has entrusted Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home with the arrangements.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home
335 E Main St
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-2281
