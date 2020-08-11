Matilda E. Mestas, age 97, passed away at home on August 8, 2020.



She was born on March 15, 1923 in Augusta, CO.



Matilda would spend time with her family making delicious tamales and chokecherry jam. She also enjoyed taking care of her cattle on the Mestas Ranch.



She had a huge heart, always caring for her animals. Her cat Pinta was by her side until the end.



Matilda will be greatly missed.



Preceding her in death is husband Albert Mestas; sons, Albert Mestas, Robert Mestas, Ernest Mestas; foster daughter Theresa Perez; sisters Eufemia Lucero, Nellie Cardenas-John Lucero; parents Joe Lucero and Dora Lucero.



Survivors are her children Florence Martinez, Gary (Debbie) Mestas; grandchildren, Nicole (Drew Wallace), Sherielynn Leuchte, Monique Leuchte, Janell Mestas; great grandchildren, Layla



Vigil, Desmond Vigil, Sidney Wallace, Emily Wallace and other relatives.



A special thank you to her caregivers, Felicia Velari and her granddaughters, Monique Leuchte and Janell Mestas.



At Matilda's request, cremation with private family services at later date.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

