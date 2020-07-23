Peter C. Fiorenzi, 94, passed away on March 20, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan to Peter and Teresa Fiorenzi.



Pete was raised on the family farm in Hoehne, Colorado. During his childhood, he traveled by horseback to attend elementary school at the Horn School near his home. He then completed his schooling in the Hoehne School District. In 1944 Pete enlisted in the army. He honorably served his country in the Pacific Theater during World War II. Upon completion of his military service, he returned home and worked on the family farm. At this time he also worked as a cowboy on the Cummings Ranch and as a typesetter for The Morning Light Newspaper.



Pete graduated from Trinidad State Junior College and New Mexico Highlands University, where he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Education. He taught in Las Vegas, NM and locally in both the Primero and Hoehne School Districts until his retirement in 1987. A hard working man, Pete continued to farm, worked construction with Roy Morris, and drove a school bus route for the Hoehne School children.



He also served on many boards including the Southside Ditch Company and the Purgatoire Ditch Company. In the early 1960s, Pete and his neighbors organized the Southside Pipeline Association, bringing city water to the residents south of the Purgatoire River. He served as the secretary/treasurer of this association for many years. Pete also served on the board at the Harry Sayre Senior Center.



Pete was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling with his wife, family, and lifelong friends. In his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering at the Colorado Welcome Center.



Pete is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Margie Cordova. Together they had three sons who also survive: Michael (Debbie) Fiorenzi of Pueblo West, Jim (Joanie) Fiorenzi of Pueblo West, and Robert (Linda) Fiorenzi of Trinidad. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Christopher (Pamela Masciotra) Fiorenzi, Julie (Ben) Bullock, Benjamin (Vanessa) Fiorwolf, Joshua Fiorenzi, Caroline (Ryan) Mau, Steven Fiorenzi, John Fiorenzi, and Lindsey Fiorenzi. Grandpa Pete is survived by eight great grandchildren: Troy, Camilla, Bryant, C.J., Madelyn, Conner, Caden, and Mackenzie.



Other survivors include his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Carmen Cordova, Bert (Lee) Cordova, Carmel (Dolores) Cordova, Rudy (Linda) Cordova, Cecilia (George) Montoya, Albert Gurule, Lucille (Jerry) Olivas, Zulema (Bob) Cordova, Alberta (Mike) Sanchez, Martha Hernandez, and numerous nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Minnie (Pete) Paesano, and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rudolph and Adeline Cordova. Also preceding him in death were his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Edmund Cordova, Olivia (Bill) Hildago, Patsy (Joe) Sanchez, and Theresa Gurule.



Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 27, 2020 with Catholic Rosary at 9:00 a.m. at the Comi Funeral Home. The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery with military honors.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store