Phillip Valdez, age 79, passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Parkinson's disease on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was blessed to be in the loving care of his wife of 55 years, his four children, eight grandchildren, as well as the staff from Mt. Rose Hospice family.



Phil was born on September 4, 1941 in Starkville, Colorado. He was the second child of eight of Pacifico Valdez and Cecelia (Mestas) Valdez. Due to the untimely death of his mother and poor health of his father, Phil and his older sister Sadie along with the help of their grandmother Mestas, took on the role of bringing up their younger siblings in order to keep the family together. He not only accepted the role as a father to his younger siblings, but also set a beautiful example for them, his children and countless others. Phil's life was filled with many struggles, but he never let it slow him down as he always continued to push forward. Knowing the most important thing is family, he always gave everyone a loving embrace and a kiss on their cheek to let them know that they were valued.



At age 14, one of his earliest jobs was washing dishes at the Pinon Truck Stop earning pennies and nickels. He also worked for Pepsi unloading trucks to help with the expenses and to give his siblings spending money.



Phil would have graduated from Trinidad High School in 1960, but instead took a year off to help support his family. He returned the following year, graduating along side his younger sister Lydia in 1961. In 1964, he graduated from TSJC with a degree in Building Trades, then went on to graduate from Colorado Barber College in Denver, CO in 1967. He remained a barber for over 50 years until his retirement in 2013. Barbering was one of his favorite things to do because it allowed him the opportunity to visit with all of his customers and friends. It was well known by everyone that religion was his main topic of conversation if you ever sat in his chair. His talent for cutting hair was impeccable and he gave some of the best flat top haircuts ever given. In addition to playing music and barbering, Phil also took an interest in politics and made his first run for public service in 1976, running for State Rep in district 62. Although failing in his bid, it didn't detour him due to the show of support and he went on to run for local office becoming the Las Animas County Commissioner in district #3 from 1994 to 2000.



Phil was also a self-taught musician and had a strong drive to excel at whatever he tackled in life. Some might even call him obsessive when it came to things that sparked his interest considering he even went as far as to build his own very first guitar. Playing a variety of music consisting of country, Spanish and older rock; he played with several local musicians that all became life long friends of his. In addition, he taught his younger brothers to play, forming the Restless Rangers and played with them from 1966 through 1970. He then formed the band called the Country Bumkins with some of his closest friends playing through the 70's. In 1980, he started a band with his young sons and daughter and went on to play with his boys for the next ten years. Playing in local clubs such as the El Rancho, Wagon Wheel and countless halls; he was a very sought out local musician for weddings and anniversaries in the area. He even built his own Night Club at 200 North Commercial St. downtown Trinidad in the old Saddle Rock building, which he owned at the time. Some still might remember it; the locals called it the Poso (the hole) night club because it was set below street level. In his later years, he did a one man band set-up and continued playing at the old Water Hole #1 in Jansen until he retired in the early 2000's. His energy was boundless and he would dance all night long with anyone that cared to get on the dance floor.



Phil was married in 1965 to his beautiful and loving wife, Irene (Albert) Valdez. They have four children: sons, Phil Jr. (Marlo Lopez) Valdez, Robert (Nancy Baca) Valdez; daughters, Robin (Ken) Torres, and Kimberly Valdez; eight grandchildren, Levi and Chantilly, a.k.a. Lacey Valdez, Jeremiah (Yulian) Valdez, Joshua (Joanna) Valdez, Jason (Yarixa) Valdez, Kendra, Kayla, and Kyndal Torres; five great grandchildren, Angel, Ailee, Matias, Mia, and Emma.



Phil was a man of faith who walked with much conviction for his love of Jesus. He donated the land for the construction of the Apostolic Tabernacle in Starkville, and along with his brothers, children, and nephews took a big part in its construction. Phil will always be remembered for his warm embrace and a kiss on the cheek. His legacy will be known as a willingness of giving even when he had little and never letting bumps in the road stop him from moving forward.



Visitation will be Thursday, from 3pm-8pm at the Comi Chapel.



Due to COVID restrictions, the Phil Valdez family, respectfully requests that the Funeral Service be private, so the family members may attend according to the numbers allowed at this time.



Friends are invited to gather for the inurnment on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:30pm at the Starkville Cemetery.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

