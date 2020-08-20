1/1
Phyllis A. Watson
1940 - 2020
Phyllis A.Watson, age 79, passed away gracefully and peacefully, on August 11, 2020, at the Trinidad Inn Nursing Home.

She was born in Trinidad, Colorado on October 1, 1940 to Stella (Trujillo) and Felix Watson, who both preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by stepmother Elva Duran.

Phyllis was a people person. She never knew a stranger. She was an avid reader, a collector of knickknacks and always loved wearing her jewelry.

Phyllis was employed as a greeter at the local Walmart for 23 years until her retirement.

Left to cherish her memory is daughter Stella Martinez and grandson Filbert E. Martinez both of the home address; brother Ernie (Sally) Watson, Albuquerque, New Mexico; nieces and nephews, Sarah Watson, Allan Watson Rachelle (Jeremy), Jacob Watson, Derrick Watson; sister Bernadette Watson and family, Trinidad; the Duran Family, Denver, Colorado; several cousins; other relatives, and numerous friends, including special friends Hilda Henney, Colorado Springs, Josephine Martinez, Trinidad, Lisa Valdez, Trinidad and Brother Harry Gonzales, Trinidad.

Funeral services will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Comi Funeral Home Chapel, with Brother Harry Gonzales officiating. Inurnment will be held at a later date at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
