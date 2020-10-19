Ralph Anthony Gagliardi, 78, passed away on October 13, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1941 to Ralph and Margaret (Cortese) Gagliardi in Trinidad, Colorado. Raised in the coal mining community of Delagua, he moved to Trinidad with his family at the age of 11. He attended both Trinidad Catholic and Trinidad High Schools, graduating from the latter in 1959. He continued his education at the then Adams State College in Alamosa graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After college, Ralph moved back to Trinidad soon beginning a career in banking. He worked at several banks moving up the ranks to President of the First National Bank, where he retired after more than 30 years of dedication.



Ralph was united in marriage to his "Sweetie" Jamie Sue Boyle on November 26, 1966 and together they raised four children, Ralph Jr. (Kirsten) Gagliardi, Mary Gagliardi, Meg (Jon) Brewer, and Jim Gagliardi.



Ralph, who was affectionately known as Cookie, worked hard to provide for his family. He additionally devoted much of his time working on his farm. Forever ornery, Ralph was also very giving and always willing to lend a helping hand.



Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Sue, who passed in 2010; his sisters, Beverly Sundfor and Loretta Paolucci; and his parents. He is survived by his four children and five grandchildren: Ashley and Vince Gagliardi, Jeffrey Josephs, Nathaniel and Ella Brewer. Ralph's legacy will be carried on by not only his children and grandchildren but by his numerous nieces and nephews, and his many, many friends.



Throughout Ralph's life he was active in the Trinidad community, most notably serving on the board for the Sunflower Valley Pipeline Association, Trinidad City Council, and serving as an interim City Manager. As a lifelong Trinidad area resident, Ralph's commitment to his neighbors and friends will long be remembered.



Services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 22 at Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home in Trinidad. Due to COVID precautions seating for the service is limited to family and will be available for viewing on YouTube channel Trinidadtimestv71 or channel 71 for Comcast subscribers.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating with check or money order to: South Central Council of Governments Care Services Program, 300 S Bonaventure Ave Trinidad, CO 81082.

