1/2
Ralph Anthony Gagliardi
1941 - 2020
Ralph Anthony Gagliardi, 78, passed away on October 13, 2020. He was born on December 15, 1941 to Ralph and Margaret (Cortese) Gagliardi in Trinidad, Colorado. Raised in the coal mining community of Delagua, he moved to Trinidad with his family at the age of 11. He attended both Trinidad Catholic and Trinidad High Schools, graduating from the latter in 1959. He continued his education at the then Adams State College in Alamosa graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After college, Ralph moved back to Trinidad soon beginning a career in banking. He worked at several banks moving up the ranks to President of the First National Bank, where he retired after more than 30 years of dedication.

Ralph was united in marriage to his "Sweetie" Jamie Sue Boyle on November 26, 1966 and together they raised four children, Ralph Jr. (Kirsten) Gagliardi, Mary Gagliardi, Meg (Jon) Brewer, and Jim Gagliardi.

Ralph, who was affectionately known as Cookie, worked hard to provide for his family. He additionally devoted much of his time working on his farm. Forever ornery, Ralph was also very giving and always willing to lend a helping hand.

Ralph was preceded in death by his wife, Jamie Sue, who passed in 2010; his sisters, Beverly Sundfor and Loretta Paolucci; and his parents. He is survived by his four children and five grandchildren: Ashley and Vince Gagliardi, Jeffrey Josephs, Nathaniel and Ella Brewer. Ralph's legacy will be carried on by not only his children and grandchildren but by his numerous nieces and nephews, and his many, many friends.

Throughout Ralph's life he was active in the Trinidad community, most notably serving on the board for the Sunflower Valley Pipeline Association, Trinidad City Council, and serving as an interim City Manager. As a lifelong Trinidad area resident, Ralph's commitment to his neighbors and friends will long be remembered.

Services will be held at 1pm on Thursday, October 22 at Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home in Trinidad. Due to COVID precautions seating for the service is limited to family and will be available for viewing on YouTube channel Trinidadtimestv71 or channel 71 for Comcast subscribers.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating with check or money order to: South Central Council of Governments Care Services Program, 300 S Bonaventure Ave Trinidad, CO 81082.

Published in The Chronicle-News from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Service
01:00 PM
Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Mullare-Murphy Funeral Home
335 E Main St
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-2281
October 18, 2020
We are so sad to hear of Ralph's passing. He was always willing to lend a hand. I have many fond memories of him and Jamie Sue. He was a neighbor to my folks and knew him all my life. He will be missed greatly in the Trinidad and Sunflower Valley communities.
Tanya Fischer
Neighbor
October 17, 2020
I got to know Ralph a little bit when I carried out his mother's groceries. I always thought a lot of him. I'm very sorry to hear of his passing. I would have liked to have gotten to know him better but I ended up leaving town. I think that Trinidad was lucky that Ralph stayed in Trinidad.
John Merson
Friend
October 17, 2020
Condolences to the family. Both Ralph and Jamie were wonderful friends. Both gave so much if themselves to the community. I was honored to be in their wedding and still have beautiful memories of that day. Rest In Peace my friends. You are at home with Jamie Sue.
LoRetta Archuleta
October 17, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
