On Friday, August 21, 2020, the Boepple family lost their hero, Colorado State Trooper Randal Boepple, quite unexpectedly. He was a loving husband and father of three children, passing away at the age of 61.



Randal was born on April 9, 1959 in Enid, Oklahoma to Lloyd and Donna Boepple.



They lived in Enid during his elementary years then moved to Covington, Oklahoma for his high school years.



Randal met his beautiful wife through a singles ad and wrote her a letter telling her, "I read your ad and I think I am your man." They were married on February 14, 1987.



Randal had a passion for old things; old tractors, old pickups, old cars, old movies, farming, and law enforcement. He also loved his wife and children. He and his wife homeschooled their children. He raised his children on old movies and books, which they learned to love too.



He and his children had a secret, they could be given a quote from a movie and they knew exactly where it was from. That brought smiles all around with laughter abounding.



He was known for his helpful attitude, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. He inspired people from everywhere to be a better person.



Randal had a love for his German heritage and was fluent in German. In 1982, he entered the Army as a military police officer. He served for nearly three years, one of which he was stationed in Germany. In 1987, he became a police officer with the Perry Police Department, Perry, Oklahoma.



He established his presence with his police dog Harko while he helped guard the Noble County Courthouse, which was housing the American domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh from the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing.



In August 2000, he changed careers and moved to Trinidad, Colorado, where he began his teaching career with Trinidad State Junior College and he became the Director of the Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Academy.



Then in 2006, he began the Colorado State Patrol Academy to become a Colorado State Trooper and graduated in December 2006.



Randal is survived by his father Lloyd Ray Boepple; his wife Patti Jo Boepple; his son Matthew and his wife Kristine; his daughters Shannon and her life partner Casey Kennedy, and Felicity and her husband Brad Hendry; his brother Gregg and his wife Kimberly; and his sister Kristi and her husband James Garner. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his mother Donna Rae Boepple.



Visitation will be Thursday, from 3pm-8pm at the Comi Chapel.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10am at First Christian Church with Rev. Geoff Crosson officiating; Pastor Cary Nelson co-officiating.



Active pallbearers are Bobbie Miller Jr., Chris Baillargeon, Mark Currier, John Ziadeh, Steven Krebs, Stan Chacon, Tonya Billinger and Randee DeCristino.



Home flowers and condolences may be made to 1804 East Main Street Trinidad Colorado 81082.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

