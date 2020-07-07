Richard M. Pachelli Sr., 89, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 3, 2020.



Richard was born on April 26, 1931 in Berwind, Colorado to Angelo and Lucia (Cantelmi) Pachelli. At age 3 his mother passed away and he was raised by his father and siblings in Valdez, Colorado, a coal mining camp. When Richard was in junior high school, he moved with his father to Los Angeles, CA where he attended Virgil Junior High, and at which age his lifelong strong work ethic began as he worked two jobs to help his father; a newspaper carrier for the LA Examiner in the morning before school and a grocery bagger at Reliable Grocery after school and on Saturdays. His love of weightlifting was inspired with workouts on Muscle Beach, south of the Santa Monica Pier where he lifted amongst body builders including, Steve Reeves, Mr. America 1947.



On July 7, 1948 at age 17, Richard enlisted in the United States Navy and began his service in San Diego, California. He quickly earned promotion to Navy Seaman 1st Class and was assigned to the USS Valley Forge CV-45 aircraft carrier, which launched the first carrier air strike of the Korean War and the world's first combat strike by jet aircraft. He served in the Pacific Theatre, which included the Philippines, Guam, Japan, Honolulu, and 3 combat tours of duty during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged on May 25, 1952 in Seattle, Washington. He treasured the lifelong friendships he forged with his fellow enlistee buddies, Mose Vigil, Jake Peña, and Jim Perri.



Following discharge from the Navy, Richard returned to Trinidad where he attended Trinidad State Junior College attaining a degree in building trades and played football for the TSJC Trojans. He then relocated to Boston, Massachusetts residing with his brother Fred and began a career in construction. On July 4, 1954 he had a chance meeting with the love of his life Constance Lavan. They began their lifelong romance on October 31, 1954 and were married June 27, 1955. While living in Boston, Richard owned Dan's Variety, a corner grocery store/delicatessen in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, where he generously provided meals for hungry neighborhood children and offered assistance to those who could not afford groceries. During their 10 years in Boston, they were blessed with three sons and enjoyed fishing in Avon, spending time at the beaches in Cape Cod, and ice skating at Boston Commons.



In 1965 Richard, Connie, and the boys relocated to Trinidad, Colorado, where they were blessed with 3 daughters and would spend the next 55 years building a lifetime of special memories and traditions. Richard supported his family as a Kirby Vacuum Salesman, and on New Year's Day 1972 he began his coal mining career at the Allen Mine west of Trinidad where he was a Mason and Mine Boss retiring after 23 years of service. During his retirement, Richard faithfully attended the 8:00 a.m. morning mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, where he was a member since 1965. This was followed by coffee and conversation with his friends at the local coffee spots. He also worked at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery assisting with caretaking and burial services. He enjoyed shopping trips to Pueblo, out of town trips to visit his children and campaigning for his son-in-law in Colorado Springs.



Richard was an avid fisherman and hunter instilling the love of the sport and the skills in his sons. Father/son summer fishing trips to Creede, Colorado are fondly remembered as are the annual summer trips to Colorado Springs and Denver where our family enjoyed visiting amusement parks such as The North Pole, Cave of the Winds, Garden of the Gods, and Elitches. Richard was an expert gardener producing bountiful vegetables year after year until his early 80s. He enjoyed cooking and was well known for his braciole and homemade ravioli. He loved watching boxing, football, and baseball and enjoyed attending live football games between Navy and Air Force in Colorado Springs with his family. He was a loyal fan of the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, Alabama Crimson Tide but often rooted for the underdog. Dad enjoyed watching Price is Right, Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, Westerns, and keeping up with current events.



A man of strong faith, Richard was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, father-in-law, and brother who always put the needs of his family first. He was a selfless man, who worked tirelessly to provide for his family often working extra jobs to ensure his children had the best education, plentiful food and never wanted for anything. Richard was a genuine man whose life exemplified the virtues of integrity, respect, honor, and courage. He exuded tremendous strength and fortitude in his last days to ensure he and the love of his life would mark their 65th Wedding Anniversary. Mom was able to reiterate what she always told him "you are the most handsomest man I've ever seen", and he truly was a very handsome man!



Richard is preceded in death by his parents Angelo and Lucia Pachelli; son Domenic Mark Pachelli; brothers and sisters-in-law Tony (Laurena), Umberto, Albert (Mary), Dominic (Lena), Fred (Gloria), and Guido Pachelli; sisters and brothers-in-law Philomena (Tony) DiPaolo, Helen (Mike) Rinna, Elizabeth (John) Stelitano, and Cena (Chick) Spencer. Richard is survived by his wife Constance of the home residence; sons Richard (Flora) Pachelli Jr. of Trinidad, CO, Fred (Kathleen) Pachelli of Monte Vista, CO; daughters Laura (Vincent) Pachelli-Pati of Rockville, MD, Lucia (Johnny) Pachelli of New York, NY and Lynn (Lionel) Pachelli-Rivera of Colorado Springs, CO; granddaughter Tiffany Pachelli of Trinidad, CO; sister-in-law Ann Pachelli of Trinidad, CO; numerous nieces, nephews and special friends Nancy, Mike and Devon Payne of Trinidad, CO.



"Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest" Matthew 11:28



Visitation will be Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Comi Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Monday, July 13, 2020 with Catholic Rosary and Eulogy at 11:00 a.m. at Comi Funeral Home, followed by Catholic Funeral Mass at 1:00 p.m at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Entombment to follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery with Military Honors and UMWA Coal Mining ceremony. The family respectfully requests privacy following the burial service. Pallbearers will be his family, Richard Pachelli Jr., Fred Pachelli, Laura Pachelli-Pati, Lynn Pachelli-Rivera, Tiffany Pachelli, and Lionel Rivera.



