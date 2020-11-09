Robert Eugene Sandoval passed away on October 29, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.



He was 80 years old. He was preceded in death by: his parents Bert and Ramona Sandoval; his brother Donald Sandoval; his brother-in-law John Cuccia Sr.; and his nephew John Cuccia Jr. He is survived by: his brother Albert (Marie) Sandoval; his sister Antoinette Cuccia; his daughters Donna Sandoval and Roberta Soares; and his aunt Lorraine Martinez. He also leaves behind: nieces Debbie (Jay) Schiessler, Stephanie (Troy) Moehlenpah, Michele (Joe) Santistevan; nephews Ty Cuccia, Jeff Cuccia; great nieces; great nephews; a great great niece; as well as numerous cousins.



Bob was born and raised in Trinidad, Colorado. He loved sports, especially basketball. He was a member of the Trinidad High School football team, and in 1958, they went to the State Football Championship. He moved to Denver after graduation, was married and worked for the Denver Water Board. His older brother was a Denver policeman and it was a dream that Bob pursued for himself. On October 14, 1969, at the age of 29, and a few days short of not being a rookie policeman anymore, he answered a burglary call at a residence. The owner thought the noise at the back door was the burglar, and shot his gun blindly. The bullet hit Bob in the front of the forehead and exited out the side. The doctors said that it was a miracle that he lived. He had to learn to walk, talk, and speak again. He was left with his left side paralyzed. He was never able to work again, drive a car again, and he walked for many years with a brace on his left leg and a cane. He never could use his left arm again. Life wasn't easy, but he made the most of it.



His faith in God helped him get by. Bob loved the Springtime so, in the Spring, we will lay his ashes to rest at the Trinidad Cemetery. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.



Arrangements made under the direction of Comi Funeral Home.

