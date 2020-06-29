Robert Michael Sandoval born 5/10/42 died 6/13/20.



Robert was a veteran of the US Army as a paratrooper unit for 3 years! He enjoyed working on any type of Engine and was a carpenter by trade.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents Tiburcio Sandoval and Josephine Rael Sandoval; 2 brothers Edward Sandoval and Joseph D Sandoval.



He is survived by 3 brothers and 1 sister Tiburcio Sandoval, Eloy Sandoval, Charles Sandoval and Linda Sandoval Lamden. Also survived by his children Michael Sandoval, Robert Sandoval, Christina Sandoval, Charlene Sandoval, Laura Sandoval Lopez and Joseph Sandoval. He also has numerous grand children, nieces and nephews.



At his request, cremation.



Arrangements will be made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.



