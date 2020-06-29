On Friday, June 12, 2020, Roberta "Ro" Jo Cox passed away peacefully at home with her loved ones. She was the oldest of six children born to John B. Raye and Elizabeth J. (Mendini) Raye of Trinidad, CO, and was born on February 27, 1941. She was 79 years old.



She attended Holy Trinity High School for 12 years. She graduated from Trinidad State Junior College (64'), CSU-Pueblo (83'), and Adams State College with a Master's degree in Speech/ Language Pathology. After working in many different and interesting positions, she started her own private practice, Neuro-Linguistic Therapies.



Roberta was an inspirational, colorful, spirit-filled, devout Catholic woman. She had a strong connection with God, and a very powerful prayer life. Her authenticity, optimism, wit and humor made her relatable to many. She loved helping others, and had a unique and intuitive ability assessing needs of those around her. She had a passion for art and learning. She loved playing the piano, painting, dancing and sharing a good laugh. She was curious, and had many diverse hobbies. She was a true "student of life." She loved her family, and had amazing friends she was very proud of, and loved very much. She could always be found talking on the phone and laughing up a storm.



She was preceded in death by her husband and favorite dance partner William "Bill" Cox, her parents John B. Raye and Elizabeth J. (Mendini) Raye, her sister Johnabelle Micheliza and her beloved nieces, Darice M. Micheliza and Cady E. Raye.

Roberta is survived by her children Kelly A. Klovas, Mike J. (Deliza) Klovas, Walter N. Cox, and Jeff T. (Lorri) Cox; six grandchildren Allie Klovas, Zack Klovas, Hannah Cox, Jonah Cox, Jenise Cox and Angelica Humpert. She is also survived by her siblings Janet (Ron/Snozz) Guarienti, Judy (August) Gagliardi, Elizabeth (Bill) Stanley, Dagmar (Don) Simmons and John (Gina) Raye, plus numerous nieces, nephews and relatives.



She will be missed by many. If anyone is in Heaven, it is Ro.



Services to be determined. Arrangements will be made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.



