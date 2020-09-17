1/1
Ronald Arthur "Ronny" Lucero
1970 - 2020
Ronald "Ronny" Arthur Lucero passed away on September 12, 2020 in Denver, CO. He was born in Huerfano Memorial Hospital in Walsenburg on January 28, 1970.

Ronny is preceded in death by his father Paul Lucero, Jr.; grandparents Julian and Beatrice Cordova, Paul Sr. and Dolores Lucero; uncles Nash and Celestino Lucero.

He is survived by his mother Irene Cordova Lucero; his 4 daughters Anestasia Lucero, Jazmynn Lucero-Flores, Domonique and Donnielle Quintana; 3 step-children Heather, Mitchell and Hillary; numerous grand-children; 4 brothers, Steven, Michael, JJ and Daniel Lucero; special friend Julia Salazar Velazquez; and numerous aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Ronny grew up in Trinidad and attended grade school and Jr. High at Holy Trinity Catholic School. He was active in Football, Basketball, and Track. Ronny graduated from Trinidad High School in 1988. He was a die-hard Raider fan with a big heart and great sense of humor. Ronny was truly loved and will be greatly missed.

Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 443 N Commercial St, Trinidad, CO 81082.

Published in The Chronicle-News from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
