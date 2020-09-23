Dr. Ronald D. Sanders passed away peacefully on June 27th, 2020 in Louisville, CO. He was 88 years old. He was born to Dr. Gordon and Ella Sanders in Trinidad, CO, on May 27th, 1932.



He is survived by his wife of 66 years Marlene; his son Scott (Diane); grandchildren Stefanie Sanders and Geoff Sanders (Sarah); and great grandchildren Kinley (4) and Kyler Sanders (2).



After graduating from Trinidad High School in 1950, he attended the University of Colorado, followed by 4 years at the University of Kansas City Dental School, where he graduated in 1957 with a DDS degree.



After 2 years in the Air Force, he returned to Trinidad in 1959 and began his dental practice in the McCormick building, where he practiced dentistry until he retired in 1993. He served 2 terms on the Trinidad city council, including one term as Mayor. In 1994, he and his wife Marlene retired to Niwot, Colorado to be with family and watch their grandchildren grow up. He was a kind, generous, caring man, and he had a wide range of interests, including collecting and restoring classic cars, playing golf, building golf clubs, inventing, astronomy, dowsing, and so much more. He always had some project underway in his workshop.



Interment and family memorial graveside services at Ft. Logan National Cemetery in Denver with full military honors pending.

