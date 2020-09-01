1/1
Ronald L. Graham
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald L. Graham passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 22, 2020. He was born April 19, 1936 in Waynesburg, PA to Scott Graham and Nellie Stickles.

He graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1954 and from there joined the United States Navy. During his 21 years in the military he was proud to serve our country as well as fight in the Vietnam War.

He retired in 1974 and moved to Trinidad, CO. He worked for the Las Animas County Sheriff's office and then became a conductor/engineer for the Burlington Northern Railroad until he retired.

He loved working on cars, boats, lawnmowers and was an avid fisherman and bowler. He loved his Pittsburg Steelers, even in a house full of diehard Denver Bronco fans. The love this man had for his family was often unspoken but without a doubt, unconditional. He would never miss a chance to dance with his wife and loved her with all that he was. He truly will be missed.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Carmen Graham; son, Jerry Graham; grandson Aaron Graham; his mother-in-law, whom he cherished, Feliciana Gomez; his parents; and his brother, Roger Graham.

He is survived by his children, Ken Graham, Shonie (Tony) Pachelli, and Felicia Jones; daughter-in-law, Sarah Graham; grandchildren, Brittany Dionisio, Justine (Danielle) Graham Escorza, Raelyn Maglia, Jordan Graham, Chelsea Graham, Kevin Maglia, Caitlyn (Brandon) Shanahan, Taylor Jones, Alexis Jones, Rylie Pachelli; and great-granddaughters, Ainslee and Zoe Maglia.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10am at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery with Bro. Harry Gonzales officiating.

Military Honors to be conducted by the US Naval Honor Guard.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Trinidad Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved