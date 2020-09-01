Ronald L. Graham passed away at home surrounded by his family on August 22, 2020. He was born April 19, 1936 in Waynesburg, PA to Scott Graham and Nellie Stickles.



He graduated from Waynesburg Central High School in 1954 and from there joined the United States Navy. During his 21 years in the military he was proud to serve our country as well as fight in the Vietnam War.



He retired in 1974 and moved to Trinidad, CO. He worked for the Las Animas County Sheriff's office and then became a conductor/engineer for the Burlington Northern Railroad until he retired.



He loved working on cars, boats, lawnmowers and was an avid fisherman and bowler. He loved his Pittsburg Steelers, even in a house full of diehard Denver Bronco fans. The love this man had for his family was often unspoken but without a doubt, unconditional. He would never miss a chance to dance with his wife and loved her with all that he was. He truly will be missed.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Carmen Graham; son, Jerry Graham; grandson Aaron Graham; his mother-in-law, whom he cherished, Feliciana Gomez; his parents; and his brother, Roger Graham.



He is survived by his children, Ken Graham, Shonie (Tony) Pachelli, and Felicia Jones; daughter-in-law, Sarah Graham; grandchildren, Brittany Dionisio, Justine (Danielle) Graham Escorza, Raelyn Maglia, Jordan Graham, Chelsea Graham, Kevin Maglia, Caitlyn (Brandon) Shanahan, Taylor Jones, Alexis Jones, Rylie Pachelli; and great-granddaughters, Ainslee and Zoe Maglia.



Graveside services will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10am at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery with Bro. Harry Gonzales officiating.



Military Honors to be conducted by the US Naval Honor Guard.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

