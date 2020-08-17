1/2
Ruben Ortiz
1922 - 2020
Ruben Ortiz, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A proud lifelong Trinidad, Colorado resident. He was born May 30, 1922.

Predeceased by an infant son, Ruben Anthony Ortiz; his parents, David and Guadalupe Ortiz; 7 brothers; 2 sisters and their spouses.

He was 1 of 5 brothers who served in the Military during WWII and the last of the greatest generation of the Ortiz family.

Ruben is survived by his wife, Flora Ortiz; daughter Cynthia (Margarito Jr.) Fuentes; son, David J.P. Ortiz; granddaughters, Neva (Richard Keltner) Fuentes, Alma (Daniel) Quintana, Raquel Fuentes; Great Grandchildren, Emiliano Fuentes-Casados, Max Espinoza, Isabel Quintana; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends.

Ruben worked in the Civilian Conservation Corp in the 1930s. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a coal miner, a mailman, and a business owner.

Ruben will be remembered for his fairness, friendliness, sense of humor, singing, generosity, and work ethic. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, singing and joking with everyone, dancing, sports –– especially the Miners, Broncos, Rockies, football pools, big band music.

Ruben had nicknames for many, was a witty storyteller, and lived a full and blessed life. He will be deeply missed by family and friends. Special thanks to the loving and compassionate care providers at the Spanish Peaks Veterans Community Living Center; he loved them. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Los Pobres Center, P.O.Box 304, 212 East U.S. Hwy. 50, Avondale, CO 81022 or a charity of your choice in his name.

Due to the pandemic, a private service is scheduled with a public memorial in the future. Contact tdad719@gmail.com">tdad719@gmail.com">tdad719@gmail.com">tdad719@gmail.com.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Aug. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pamela Acosta
Friend
