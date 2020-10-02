Sally George, our beloved mother, passed away Sept. 27th, 2020 with her daughter Diane and son-in-law Michael by her side. Sally was born to Eliseo and Antonio Vallejos on September 19, 1922. She was 98 years old.



She was the first post mistress at the Colorado Supply Store in Tercio, Colorado and managed the store for years until it closed in 1949. She married John George on Oct. 16th, 1949. They had a long loving and devoted marriage. They had two children, Wanda and Diane. She was a devoted mother and was involved as a girl scout leader and in all of her children's activities. She was always there for her husband, children, her parents, her brothers, her sisters and all her family and was always willing to help out when needed.



As Secretary/Treasurer of the VFW Womens Auxillary, she sold pecans for the VFW fundraising activity.



A great bowler she liked to walk, hike and took yoga with her friends at Trinidad State College. Her husband and she loved to dance. Although it was difficult for her, she would still dance in her chair. She loved it.



She is survived by her daughters Dr. Wanda Meurs (Ted Young), Diane Buscarello (Michael Pieper), grandson, John Meurs, sisters-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.



She will very much be missed. She had a kind heart and soul and was an amazing daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend. She had an enduring and quiet Faith in God. Her loving kindness will always remain in our hearts.



Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 from 3pm-6pm at the Comi Funeral Home Chapel.



Due to COVID restrictions, the George family respectfully requests that the Funeral Services and interment be private, so the family members may attend according to the numbers allowed at this time.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

