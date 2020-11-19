1/1
Sam Lopez
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sam's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sam Lopez, age 78, passed away at Mt. San Rafael Hospital on November 15, 2020.

He was born on October 11, 1942 in Trinidad, CO; the son of Amalia (Ortega) and Santiago Lopez.

On February 22, 1969, Sam was united in marriage to Barbara DeBaca in Denver, CO

She preceded him in death.

Sam was a dedicated Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed playing scratch tickets.

A simple man, he believed in God and made peace with his past life, leaving no regrets. He would often say, "God may not give me tomorrow, so I live for today and take one day at a time."

He is survived by daughter Shaleen (Ken) Martinez, of Trinidad; sisters Marie Ellie (Gilbert) Casias, Frances Aragon; and four nieces Debbie Casias, Denise Casias Martinez, Kim Abeyta Martinez, and Reyna Abeyta.

He was also blessed with many friends and "personal chefs" Bernice and Jerry Renner, Nancy and Gilbert Abeyta, Judy and Skimmer Gallegos, Margie and Bob Madrid, Charlene and Donald Gonzales.

He appreciated all your generosity and friendship.

At his request, cremation with no services.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved