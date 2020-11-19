Sam Lopez, age 78, passed away at Mt. San Rafael Hospital on November 15, 2020.



He was born on October 11, 1942 in Trinidad, CO; the son of Amalia (Ortega) and Santiago Lopez.



On February 22, 1969, Sam was united in marriage to Barbara DeBaca in Denver, CO



She preceded him in death.



Sam was a dedicated Denver Broncos fan and enjoyed playing scratch tickets.



A simple man, he believed in God and made peace with his past life, leaving no regrets. He would often say, "God may not give me tomorrow, so I live for today and take one day at a time."



He is survived by daughter Shaleen (Ken) Martinez, of Trinidad; sisters Marie Ellie (Gilbert) Casias, Frances Aragon; and four nieces Debbie Casias, Denise Casias Martinez, Kim Abeyta Martinez, and Reyna Abeyta.



He was also blessed with many friends and "personal chefs" Bernice and Jerry Renner, Nancy and Gilbert Abeyta, Judy and Skimmer Gallegos, Margie and Bob Madrid, Charlene and Donald Gonzales.



He appreciated all your generosity and friendship.



At his request, cremation with no services.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

