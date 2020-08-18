1/1
Steve Joseph Dolzanie Jr.
1934 - 2020
Steve Joseph Dolzanie, Jr., 85, of Gulnare, CO passed away from COVID19 on April 23, 2020 in Steilacoom, WA. Steve was born on June 16, 1934 in Pryor, CO to Steve and Mary Dolzanie.

Steve served 11 months in the Army as a mechanic and rifle sharpshooter. He also served in the US Army Reserves for 5 additional years as a mechanic. He married Ruby Pagnotta on November 14, 1959 and they raised 5 children in Aguilar. He worked a couple of years as a mechanic at Barneys Garage in Trinidad before being employed by CF&I/Wyoming Fuel as a night watchman, roof bolter and mechanic in the coal mine for over 25 years.

Upon retirement from the coal mine, Steve and Ruby built a home on their beloved property west of Aguilar. Steve enjoyed working on friends' vehicles, tractors and other farm equipment.

His hobbies included picking mushrooms, dandelions, dancing, hunting, camping, tinkering in the garage and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors are children Joe (Edna) Dolzanie, Ron (Tricia) Dolzanie, Carol (Brian) Holt, Melanie (Joe) Sternod; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a sister Josie (George) Rogers.

He is preceded in death by his wife Ruby Dolzanie; son Steve Dolzanie III; his parents; brother Bobby; and his sisters Mary Ann and Betty.

A service for Steve will be held September 1st at 11:00 a.m. with a reception to follow in the church hall at St Anthony's Catholic Church in Aguilar. Please send any contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Publication of full obituary was in The Chronicle News on May 7, 2020.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
