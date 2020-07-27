Steve L. Salazar, 69, formerly of Trinidad, passed away peacefully at his home in Pueblo on July 3, 2020.



He was born on September 6, 1950, in Alamosa, to Mary B. and Fred Salazar. He worked in the Weston coal mines for 21 years, becoming foreman and then general mine foreman. He was well respected by both union and company employees for his knowledge and fairness. Upon retirement, Steve bought a snack vending business, Tracy's Treats, and opened RoadRunner Bail Bonds. He ran RoadRunner for 20 years and was known for his kindness and generosity in people's time of need. An auto accident led to his retirement and subsequent dementia.



He was preceded in death by his son Steven Nate Salazar; his parents; brothers Pete and Greg; and sister Priscilla Martinez.



He is survived by his wife of 41 years Patricia (Furphy); children Bruce, Tracy (John), Julie and Maria; also brothers Jim (Karen Allen), Fred; sister Shirley (Dennis) Garcia; brother-in-law Fernando Martinez; sister-in-law Georganne Salazar; and special cousins Dan Chavez and Teresa Jackson. He loved his many grandchildren and great grandchildren Bruce, Brit, Ron, Josieanna, Kasen, Faith, Andrés, Lilliani and Shilo. Also survived by grandchildren: Joshua, who was always there for us; Donovan who was always there and helped care for Grandpa till his passing; his precious "little cops" he called them, Scarlett and Nauticca. They tracked his every move and always made sure he was safe and had snacks. He was loved and cared for by his best friend of 50 years Mark "Honky" Bayes. He had many much loved nieces, nephews and friends.



Not wanting funeral services, Steve was honored at a reunion of family and friends for three days in June.

