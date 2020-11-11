Terry Sue Valdez, age 59, passed away on November 6, 2020, in Trinidad, CO.



She was born on September 18, 1961 to Lee and Marcia Rolf in Illinois. She was one of four daughters. Terry graduated from THS in 1980. That same year she started college at TSJC, graduating in 1982 with an AA in accounting. Her first job was keeping the books for the old Chevrolet dealership. Later on, she went on to own and operate an antique store and cleaning business.



On June 22, 1984 Terri married the love of her life Ron (she always said she chose him). Terri and Ron had a special bond; not only were they husband and wife, but they were best friends.



They did everything together. When Terri and Ron married, she took on two stepdaughters, Ronda and Audrey; and then on January 29, 1985 they welcomed their son, Theron. Terry was a great wife, mother and grandmother to eight grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was a very smart and talented woman. Anyone who knew her knows she was an amazing cook and that her red chili was award-winning. She enjoyed her time with her husband, family and all her special friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.



She was preceded in death by her mother Marcia Rolf; sisters Nicki and Jackie; their son Theron; best friend Kim; and other special friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years Ron Valdez; her father Lee (Angie) Rolf; stepdaughters Ronda (Chris) Samora and Audrey Valdez; sister Debbie (Michael) McGinnis; eight grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Tim Valdez, Steve Valdez, Chris Samora, Bill Massarotti, David Ramirez and Mark Grosso. Honorary pallbearers are John Ferraro, Kenny Damrell and Danny Leonetti.



Visitation is Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Comi Funeral Home Chapel.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 13, at 10 a.m. at the Comi Funeral Home with Mr. Jim Davis officiating. Entombment will follow at Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.



COVID restrictions apply.



Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

