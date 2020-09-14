Thelma was born in Tacoma, Washington on September 14, 1934 to Ransom and Frances Hayes. She had a brother born 10 years before her who died in infancy. She grew up in Trinidad, Colorado where, during her elementary school years, she met Harvey Metcalf and later attended a 7th grade dance with him. They went to the same high school, but it wasn't until Harvey was home on leave from the Navy and Thelma was home from college for summer break that they went on their next date. They married on July 24, 1955 and spent their honeymoon driving to California where Harvey was stationed with the Navy in Alameda.



Thelma graduated from Colorado State College of Education – Greeley, majoring in English and minoring in music. She also received her teaching credential there. Once she and Harvey settled in Alameda, she was primarily a homemaker, but also taught piano and worked as a substitute teacher. In 1960 Thelma and Harvey moved with their young family to Union City. Thelma was a stay-at-home mom until the seventies when she went to work for the city of Union City. She served as city clerk for 11 years there and then in Newark, where she retired after another 11 years.



Thelma's family, friends, and coworkers relied on her logical mind, superior organizational skills, and her mastery of written communication to proof term papers, write resumes, and improve business writing skills. (One of her favorite work experiences was giving workshops in professional communications to Newark police and firefighters.) She was also a talented musician and served as pianist for her church, Hillview Baptist in Union City, for almost 50 years. It was there that she also taught Bible studies, directed Vacation Bible School, started a clothes closet ministry and an ESL class, and served in many other ways. Thelma enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and traveling. She was a member of BSF International and Toastmasters.



Thelma was a wonderful wife to Harvey; mom to Cindy (Larry) McIntyre, Scott (Tricia) Metcalf, and Nancy (Bill) Kerler; and grandma to Chris (Sarah) Metcalf, Aimee (Justin) Loomis, Kevin (Brynn) Metcalf, Max (Sarah) McIntyre and Nick Kerler as well as great-grandma to Harper, Eloise, Atticus, Everly and two more on the way. She leaves us all with an assurance that we were loved and with memories that are sweet. However, her greatest legacy is she loved the Lord and with humble, patient grace shared that with us all.



"The boundary lines have fallen for me in pleasant places; surely I have a delightful inheritance." Psalm 16:6



Graveside services will be held Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 10am at the Trinidad Masonic Cemetery.



Local arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

