Thomas Angelo Ortiz, born in Trinidad, Colorado on July 7, 1980, flew with the Angels on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.



As a child he wrestled, liked to play basketball, and he loved hiking in the hills with his dad. He grew to become a loving and caring family man. He was very proud of all his children. He loved watching them play sports, and taking them fishing. Tom loved his wife Rachel with all his heart, always talking about her being such a hard worker and how she was always there for him and the kids. Tom was a Nuggets and Broncos fan.



He is preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Ortiz; grandfather Richard Baca; grandmother Geneva Jones; grandfather Tom Ortiz; Anna Martinez, and other loved ones.



He is survived by his wife Rachel Ortiz; children Destany Ortiz, Thomas Ortiz, Marilyn Ortiz, Angelo Ortiz; father John P. Ortiz; brothers John E Ortiz (Briana Rohrer), Pat Ortiz (Shanna Avila), Rich Ortiz, Vince Ortiz, Jake Ortiz (Tiffany Gutierrez); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Honorary pallbearers: John E Ortiz, Pat Ortiz, Rich Ortiz, Vince Ortiz, Jake Ortiz, and Marissa Ortiz.



There will be a private ceremony being held for family due to COVID regulations.

