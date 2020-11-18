1/1
Thomas Angelo Ortiz
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Angelo Ortiz, born in Trinidad, Colorado on July 7, 1980, flew with the Angels on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

As a child he wrestled, liked to play basketball, and he loved hiking in the hills with his dad. He grew to become a loving and caring family man. He was very proud of all his children. He loved watching them play sports, and taking them fishing. Tom loved his wife Rachel with all his heart, always talking about her being such a hard worker and how she was always there for him and the kids. Tom was a Nuggets and Broncos fan.

He is preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Ortiz; grandfather Richard Baca; grandmother Geneva Jones; grandfather Tom Ortiz; Anna Martinez, and other loved ones.

He is survived by his wife Rachel Ortiz; children Destany Ortiz, Thomas Ortiz, Marilyn Ortiz, Angelo Ortiz; father John P. Ortiz; brothers John E Ortiz (Briana Rohrer), Pat Ortiz (Shanna Avila), Rich Ortiz, Vince Ortiz, Jake Ortiz (Tiffany Gutierrez); many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Honorary pallbearers: John E Ortiz, Pat Ortiz, Rich Ortiz, Vince Ortiz, Jake Ortiz, and Marissa Ortiz.

There will be a private ceremony being held for family due to COVID regulations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved