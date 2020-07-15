Thomas Ernest Gonzales, age 58, passed from this life on July 11, 2020 to join his beloved parents, Mary B. Gonzales and Ernest Gonzales in Heaven.

Tom attended Holy Trinity Grade School and graduated from Trinidad Catholic High School in 1980. From there, he attended Trinidad State Junior College, Colorado State University in Fort Collins and graduated from the University of Southern Colorado, Pueblo in 1984.

During middle and high schools, and summers through college, Tom could be found helping out at his dad's station, Ernie's Conoco.

After graduation, Tom worked at Rocky Mountain SER before beginning his 26 year career as a Probation Officer for the State of Colorado, Third Judicial District.

Tom loved life and family. He shared his dad's passion for all things Jeep, and looked forward to hunting trips with his dad, brother-in-law and nephew. He also enjoyed fishing, much to his wife's delight.

He played football in high school and softball as an adult. Rockies and Broncos all the way! He annihilated countless hoards of aliens in Halo, and he loved his dog, Bella.

Tom waited for the 'right' one, and in December 2009 married the love of his life, Deborah. He very much enjoyed her cooking and baking, which was often shared with co-workers at the Court House; and he taught her how to make 'real' chili.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Deborah; big sister, Sara (Bryan) Sage; nephew, Paul Sage; niece, Veronica (Ryan) Waller; cousins, Pat and Mike Sandoval; his in-laws in Canada; many more cousins and friends; and Poppi, his new puppy.

Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm-8pm at the Comi Chapel.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10am with Brother Harry Gonzales officiating.

Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.

Active Pallbearers are: Paul Sage, Bryan Sage, Robert Gonzales, Donald Naccarato, Juge Monarco, and Daniel DuRan.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

