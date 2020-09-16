Thomas Lee Moreno Sr., 50 years old, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 7, 2020.



Tom was born on June 5, 1970, the youngest of four boys, to Paula Sena Gonzales and Lorenzo Moreno in Pueblo, Colorado.



Tom was full of life. He loved being around family and friends and living life to the fullest. No one was a stranger to Tom; once you met him you had a friend for life.



He loved the Denver Broncos and loved Bronco day watching the game munching on his favorite snacks and drinking a beer. You could hear him yelling at the TV a block away. He also was a big collector of dragons.



He graduated from Central High School in 1989 in Pueblo, Colorado.



Tom moved to Trinidad in 1994 and he considered Trinidad his home, where he was close to his son Thomas Jr. and his granddaughter Aria, the loves of his life. He was so proud of his legacy.



He loved spending time with his granddaughter every chance he got.



He was preceded in death by his father Lorenzo Moreno; his brothers Pete and Lawrence Moreno; his grandparents Paul and Mary Ann Sena; and his ex-father-in-law Dave Martinez.



He is survived by his son Thomas Lee Moreno Jr. (Denice), whom he was so proud of; his granddaughter Aria Moreno; his mother Paula Gonzales; ex-wife Shirley Martinez (Mathew Hammontree); girlfriend Monica Zavala (whom he loved with all his heart); brother Robert (Sandra) Moreno; sisters Theresa Diaz, and Vanessa Moreno; ex mother-in-law Helen Martinez; ex brother-in-law David Martinez; nephews and nieces Brittany (Mercedes), Jason Gallegos, Jeremy Gallegos, Jessica Gallegos, and Brian Martinez; many great nephews; great nieces and many cousins; also best friends Carl (Cindy) Pacheco, Aaron Ortiz Sr., Chris Romero, and Jim and Melissa Clark.



Funeral services will be Monday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Comi Funeral Home in Trinidad, Colorado with Brother Harry Gonzales officiating.



Please feel free to wear red and black (Tom's favorite colors) or Denver Bronco attire.



Arrangements made under the direction of Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store