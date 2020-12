Or Copy this URL to Share

Verna June Roberts, age 85, passed away at the Belmont Lodge, Pueblo, CO, on December 2, 2020.

Visitation will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3pm-6pm at the Comi Chapel.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 10am at the First Christian Church with Pastor Cary Nelson officiating.

Interment will follow at the Trinidad Masonic Cemetery.

Complete obit to follow.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store