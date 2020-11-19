1/1
Veronica Marie (Santos) Ortega
1958 - 2020
Veronica Marie Santos (Ortega) was born on June 25th, 1958 to Ernest and Barbra Santos in Trinidad, CO. Her siblings were Joseph (deceased), Robert and Cheryl. She passed away on Nov. 16th, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO.

She is survived by her children Angelina, Victoria and Danny; her grandchildren Desiree, Alexis and Jack; her son-in-law John and soon to be daughter-in-law Ashley.

She volunteered at the local soup kitchen, was a member of the Catholic Daughters and the Guadalupe Society. She loved to play Bingo and quarters. She loved traveling to California to see her kids and grandkids and most recently MI to see her son. Her life revolved around her family, including her many nephews, nieces, godchildren and brother-in-law Gary.

We are grateful to UCHealth Memorial Central for allowing her family to see her and spend as much time as we needed with her. She was surrounded by her mother, sister, her eldest daughter and granddaughter in her final moments.

She was extremely caring and giving to everyone she met in life; hence as a family we chose for her to become a tissue donor so she can continue to help others. Thank you to Donor Alliance and especially Kenon for helping us and being there for us through this process.

We know that this is very difficult for everyone that Veronica knew as she touched so many lives, but we ask for privacy in the coming weeks as the family is grieving.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Nov. 19, 2020.
