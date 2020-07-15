Viola Evangeline Herrera, age 91, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2020.



She was born in Manassa, CO, on August 3, 1928.



Preceding her in death are parents Eliseo and Anna Archuleta, her husband Miguel Herrera, brothers Manuel, Morris, Charlie, sisters Sophia and Cecelia.



She is survived by her brother Joseph Archuleta, 6 children, Albert, Bernie, Steve (Barbara), Evelyn, Karen, Elisa (Dave), 15 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.



Funeral Services will be Monday, July 20, 2020 with Rosary at 9am at the Comi Chapel, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.



Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in the State of New Mexico, there will be a private family interment in Maxwell.



Active Pallbearers are Albert, Bernie, Brian, Chris, Ted and Abel.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

