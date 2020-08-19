1/1
Virginia I. Gonzales
1933 - 2020
Virginia I. Gonzales passed away peacefully on August 12th, 2020 in Trinidad, Colorado. She was born in Salida, Colorado on November 26th, 1933.
Virginia was employed in the healthcare field for over twenty-five years.
She loved Jesus and faithfully read her Bible. Virginia also enjoyed singing worship songs, baking, crochet and camping with her husband and family.
Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Ulysses "Lee", infant son and her parents.
She loved her family dearly. Virginia will be fondly remembered by her children Diana Lee (Mark), Verlie, Bob, Susan (Nick); granddaughter Ashley (Brandon); and great grand-daughter Madison Lee.
Virginia is also survived by close family Clifford and Yvonne Weining and their sons Wyatt and Chance; including friends Nora Perri, Anita Velarde and Jenny Perez.
Services were held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 10am at Comi Chapel with Brother Harry Gonzales officiating.
Active Pallbearers: Clifford Weining, Joe Martinez, Daniel Velarde, John Martinez, Eli Debono, Gabe Martinez.
Honorary Pallbearers: Bob Gonzales, Nick Barrett, Mark Sullivan and Brandon Ritz.
Interment followed at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
