1/
Virginia I. Gonzales
1933 - 2020

Our family was saddened when you left. No word was heard that you were ill and had passed. You are now with your family, all in God's hands. Our hearts are hurting and we will miss you forever.

Survived by her sisters Eleanor (Moises) Gallegos, Ernestine (John) Barajas, Geraldine (Gil) Aguilar and Veronica (Mark) Palmer; God-daughter Sharon Gallegos; and many loving relatives.

Predeceased by her husband Ulysses "Lee" Gonzales, parents Delfina and Lino Valerio, brothers Ben Martinez and Leroy Valerio.

Published in The Chronicle-News on Aug. 28, 2020.
