Wendy Janine Cordova Torres was called Home on March 16, 2020, in Pueblo, CO, at the age of 50.



Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 11am at First Christian Church with Pastor Cary Nelson officiating.



There will be no committal services following as she was laid to rest in March (due to COVID 19 restrictions) at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

