1/1
William "Bill" Mehaffy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With deepest sorrow we announce that William (Bill) Mehaffy, age 41, beloved son, brother, uncle, family member and friend passed away suddenly Sept. 3, 2020. He was 41 years old.

Survived by: a son Carter in Washington; he was a loving son and best friend to his mother Shelly Mehaffy & Wade Fisher; sister Elizabeth Mehaffy & Hector Payan, sister Naomi Santangelo; brother Joseph Santangelo; nephew Kaleb Mehaffy & Deja Valenzuela; nieces Shyanne Mehaffy and Sierra Mehaffy-Payan and Savannah Payan; and numerous extended family and friends.

He enjoyed writing poems and was waiting for his book "Solitary Reflection" to be published. Because of his quiet nature and gentle soul, Bill affected many people in his lifetime. Those who knew him recall his generosity and willingness to help anyone who asked. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you would see a pleasant, caring, easy-going, fun-loving man of God. Bill had so much goodness and so much capacity to bring happiness to others so when you think of Bill, celebrate the good memories you have of him and remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. The world is a lesser place without him.

Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the Comi Chapel beginning with visitation at 10am Funeral Services will follow at 1pm at Comi Chapel with interment following at the Catholic Cemetery. Donations can be made in his name directly to the Comi Funeral Home.

Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Chronicle-News on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 AM
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad
1804 E Main
Trinidad, CO 81082
(719) 846-3347
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Comi Funeral Home - Trinidad

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved