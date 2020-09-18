With deepest sorrow we announce that William (Bill) Mehaffy, age 41, beloved son, brother, uncle, family member and friend passed away suddenly Sept. 3, 2020. He was 41 years old.



Survived by: a son Carter in Washington; he was a loving son and best friend to his mother Shelly Mehaffy & Wade Fisher; sister Elizabeth Mehaffy & Hector Payan, sister Naomi Santangelo; brother Joseph Santangelo; nephew Kaleb Mehaffy & Deja Valenzuela; nieces Shyanne Mehaffy and Sierra Mehaffy-Payan and Savannah Payan; and numerous extended family and friends.



He enjoyed writing poems and was waiting for his book "Solitary Reflection" to be published. Because of his quiet nature and gentle soul, Bill affected many people in his lifetime. Those who knew him recall his generosity and willingness to help anyone who asked. If you were lucky enough to be his friend, you would see a pleasant, caring, easy-going, fun-loving man of God. Bill had so much goodness and so much capacity to bring happiness to others so when you think of Bill, celebrate the good memories you have of him and remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. The world is a lesser place without him.



Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at the Comi Chapel beginning with visitation at 10am Funeral Services will follow at 1pm at Comi Chapel with interment following at the Catholic Cemetery. Donations can be made in his name directly to the Comi Funeral Home.



Arrangements made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.

