Yvonne Adams DiPaola passed away on November 17, 2020 after a long fight with cancer.



She leaves behind her husband, Joe, and daughter Janelle (Milos) Kleut. Her son, Sam, preceded her in death on April 20, 2020.



She is survived by her parents Billie M and Pat Adams of Trinidad; siblings Bud Adams of Aguilar, Dianne (Joe) Nichols of Canyon, TX, Todd (Carolyn) Adams of Guymon, OK; mother-in-law, Evelyn DiPaola in Georgia; brother-in-law John (Beverly) DiPaola in OH. She also leaves behind nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many lifelong friends.



Final arrangements are pending.

