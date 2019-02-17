Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for A. Maxine Delp. View Sign

A. Maxine Delp, age 90, of Egypt Road, Brockway, PA, died on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.

Born on May 11, 1928 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Rosetta Clark Chatfield. On October 6, 1945 she was married to Jode A. Delp and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2013, at the age of 89.

Retired, she worked as a nurse's aide at the Brookville Hospital and was an assistant to Dr. Clark in Brookville.

She was a member of the Egypt Free Methodist Church.

Maxine loved country music and playing the guitar. She was an amateur song writer, and did have one of the songs she wrote published.

She enjoyed going to Florida during the winter months, gardening in the summer and picking berries. Maxine was an active lady and loved raising her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Jane M. Yale and Janice M. (Bart) LeVier, and three sons, Jode R. (Iris) Delp; James A. (Nancy) Delp and Jack E. (DiAnne) Delp, all of Brockway. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a daughter, Jean A. Miceli and a brother, Richard Chatfield.

Calling hours will be on Monday, February 18 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Egypt Free Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left at A. Maxine Delp, age 90, of Egypt Road, Brockway, PA, died on Friday, February 15, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville.Born on May 11, 1928 in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Ward and Rosetta Clark Chatfield. On October 6, 1945 she was married to Jode A. Delp and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2013, at the age of 89.Retired, she worked as a nurse's aide at the Brookville Hospital and was an assistant to Dr. Clark in Brookville.She was a member of the Egypt Free Methodist Church.Maxine loved country music and playing the guitar. She was an amateur song writer, and did have one of the songs she wrote published.She enjoyed going to Florida during the winter months, gardening in the summer and picking berries. Maxine was an active lady and loved raising her family.She is survived by two daughters, Jane M. Yale and Janice M. (Bart) LeVier, and three sons, Jode R. (Iris) Delp; James A. (Nancy) Delp and Jack E. (DiAnne) Delp, all of Brockway. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a daughter, Jean A. Miceli and a brother, Richard Chatfield.Calling hours will be on Monday, February 18 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway.A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. also at the funeral home with Rev. Terry Felt officiating. Burial will follow in the Temple Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to the Egypt Free Methodist Church.Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com. Funeral Home Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc

1033 4Th Ave

Brockway , PA 15824

(814) 268-2732 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close